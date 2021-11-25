Prince William Is Concerned Over Human Population Growth In Africa

Prince William has doubled down on his controversial criticism of overpopulation in Africa.

During a conservationist charity speech, the Duke of Cambridge said that the rapidly gowing human population is eroding wildlife on the Black continent.

Critics took to social media to slam Prince William over his comments. One twitter user pointing out: “To blame African civilians is to totally misunderstand African history”

It would be helpful if Prince William paid attention in history. By far the greatest losses of wildlife in Africa occurred in the early 1900s when Europeans arrived with guns and hunted across the continent. To blame African civilians is to totally misunderstand African history. — Adam Armstrong (@disinfo_adam) November 24, 2021

RT reports: Unfazed by criticisms he faced four years ago, the heir to the British throne reiterated his controversial assertion that rapid growth of human population in Africa poses a dire threat to wildlife on the continent.

“The increasing pressure on Africa’s wildlife and wild spaces as a result of human population presents a huge challenge for conservationists, as it does the world over,” he said during a charity event as cited by the British media.

It is imperative that the natural world is protected not only for its contribution to our economies, jobs and livelihoods, but for the health, wellbeing and future of humanity.

The remarks came during this week’s Tusk Conservation Awards gala. Prince William launched the annual prize in 2013 and has been the patron of Tusk Trust since 2005.

In 2017, when he made the same argument during a Tusk event, he was accused of hypocrisy. Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, was expecting the couple’s third child at the time.

Asked about the new remarks by the Times, the charity’s director Robin Maynard said the duke was correct in identifying the growth of human population as “a key driver of wildlife loss globally.” He added that the missing context was that much of the pressure on natural habitats was coming from high consumption in rich countries like the UK.

“The UK has the unfortunate distinction of being one of the most nature-depleted countries in the world. The most effective action we can take to cut our consumption is to choose smaller families, a choice not available to hundreds of millions of women elsewhere,” he said, without elaborating whether it applied to the family of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.