Prince William BANS ‘Creepy’ Uncle Andrew From Royal Family: ‘I Do NOT Tolerate Child Rape’

Prince William has spoken out against ‘creepy’ uncle Prince Andrew, saying the Royal pedophile is now banned from performing public duties due to the ‘evil’ nature of his child rape crimes.

According to William, Andrew is a “threat to the royal family” and should be completely excommunicated from the family. Prince Andrew recently admitted that he had been correctly served child sex trafficking lawsuit papers, prompting fears among the world’s powerful elite that their child rape crimes could soon be exposed. William, who is second in line to the throne, was recently involved in crisis talks with his grandmother and father over the decision to ban pedophile Andrew from public duties.

‘There is no way in the world he’s ever coming back, the family will never let it happen,’ a royal source told The Sunday Times. ‘William is no fan of Uncle Andrew,’ one of William’s friends told the newspaper.

A third source was quoted saying that Prince William is ‘triggered’ by his ‘creepy’ uncle’s ‘ungracious and ungrateful’ attitude towards his position, which Prince Williams considers ‘a risk’ and a ‘threat to the family.’

‘Any suggestion that there isn’t gratitude for the institution, anything that could lead anyone in the public to think that senior members of the royal family aren’t grateful for their position, [William thinks] is really dangerous,’ the insider said.

Speaking to the The Sun, a friend of the Royal family said: ‘Nine months ago Charles, Anne and Edward had a meeting, a summit, and agreed there was no way back for him.’