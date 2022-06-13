Prince Warned Humanity About ‘New World Order’ Plans For Mandatory Vaccines in 1996

Lyrics embedded deep in a Prince album track released 26 years ago eerily prophesied a future that has come to pass. since the Covid-19 pandemic was unleashed on an unsuspecting public. Exposing the New World Order’s plans for mRNA style vaccines that alter biology and act as tracking devices, as well as the elites’ transhumanism agenda, it was almost as though Prince had inside knowledge of the New World Order’s plans for humanity.

How could one man in Minneapolis write these lyrics in 1996? Prince knew the truth. He was a dangerous outsider who was offered a place in the inner sanctum of the global elite, but he rejected their siren song and refused to be corrupted by money or fame.

He famously walked around at the Grammys with SLAVE written on his cheek to protest against the terms of his contract with the music industry Illuminati. He literally warned us we were all becoming slaves living on a New World Order slave plantation. He even went on mainstream TV and educated millions of Americans about chemtrails.

He made it his life’s mission to expose the New World Order and bring awareness of their evil agenda to the public.

His song ‘New World’ is one of many examples. From the 1996 album ‘Emancipation‘, the song contained eerily prophetic lyrics about mandatory vaccinations, altered biology and the world we live in today:

“When you wanna find some isolation. But the tracker you got from vaccination. What’s it all for when you can alter biology? Who or what, then my friend, will you and I be?”

“When the lines blur every boy and girl, how we gonna make it in this brave new world?”

LISTEN:

New world

When the sharpest vibration

Saves u from obliteration

The intelligence of your bed reacts

Covering u head 2 toe with an air-filled sack

When the lines blur every boy and girl

How we gonna make it in this brave new world?

Love 4 one another – new world

Love 4 one another – new world

When u wanna find some isolation

But the tracker u got from vaccination (keeps playin’)

Keeps playin’ – “u’ll never walk alone” (over and over)

They’re always listening, especially on the phone

When the lines blur every boy and girl

How we gonna make it in this brave new world?

Love 4 one another – new world

Love 4 one another – new world

Wait a minute

New world

Did u hear about the new pill? it feels like sex!

Guaranteed 2 thrill with no ill side-effects

A pill that will stop the wrinkles, a pill that will stop the pain

A pill that will make a baby never seek political gain

What’s it all 4 when u can alter biology?

Who or what, then my friend, will u and I be?

When the sharpest vibration

Saves u from obliteration

When the melting pot stirs, how u gonna take it?

When u can’t tell him from her, how u gonna fake it?

When the lines blur every boy and girl

How u gonna make it in this brave new world?

Love 4 one another – new world

Love 4 one another (how u gonna take it?)

(How u gonna fake it?)

Love 4 one another (how u gonna take it?)

(New world) new world

His appearances on mainstream TV during the final years before his mysterious death must have scared the powers that be. In the video below you can see Prince using his fame to directly educate millions about the chemtrail agenda and Illuminati activity:

‘I am something that you just can’t understand,’ Prince famously sang on I Would Die 4 U, a single from the mega-selling Purple Rain, the release that propelled him into the stratosphere, earning him a place among the global elite.

The Illuminati certainly didn’t understand him. He was courted by them, he learned their secrets, but he didn’t accept their agenda. He remained a truth-telling outsider to his very last days.