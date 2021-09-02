Prince Warned About Vaccines in 1996 Song (Listen)

Prince knew the truth. He was a dangerous outsider, a fighter of the elite, who refused to become corrupted by money or fame. He famously walked around at the Grammys with SLAVE written on his cheek to protest against the terms of his contract with a multinational corporation. He literally warned us we were all becoming slaves living on a New World Order slave plantation. He even went on mainstream TV and told millions of Americans about the chemtrail agenda. He made it his life’s mission to expose the New World Order and bring awareness of their evil agenda to the public.

One such example is from a song he released over 25 years ago which eerily predicted the world we live in today. On his 1996 album ‘Emancipation‘, the song ‘New World‘ contained these prophetic lyrics:

“When you wanna find some isolation. But the tracker you got from vaccination. What’s it all for when you can alter biology? Who or what, then my friend, will you and I be?”

“When the lines blur every boy and girl, how we gonna make it in this brave new world?”

LISTEN:

New world

When the sharpest vibration

Saves u from obliteration

The intelligence of your bed reacts

Covering u head 2 toe with an air-filled sack

When the lines blur every boy and girl

How we gonna make it in this brave new world?

Love 4 one another – new world

Love 4 one another – new world

When u wanna find some isolation

But the tracker u got from vaccination (keeps playin’)

Keeps playin’ – “u’ll never walk alone” (over and over)

They’re always listening, especially on the phone

When the lines blur every boy and girl

How we gonna make it in this brave new world?

Love 4 one another – new world

Love 4 one another – new world

Wait a minute

New world

Did u hear about the new pill? it feels like sex!

Guaranteed 2 thrill with no ill side-effects

A pill that will stop the wrinkles, a pill that will stop the pain

A pill that will make a baby never seek political gain

What’s it all 4 when u can alter biology?

Who or what, then my friend, will u and I be?

When the sharpest vibration

Saves u from obliteration

When the melting pot stirs, how u gonna take it?

When u can’t tell him from her, how u gonna fake it?

When the lines blur every boy and girl

How u gonna make it in this brave new world?

Love 4 one another – new world

Love 4 one another (how u gonna take it?)

(How u gonna fake it?)

Love 4 one another (how u gonna take it?)

(New world) new world

His appearances on mainstream TV during the final years before his mysterious death must have scared the powers that be. In the video below you can see Prince using his fame to directly educate millions about the chemtrail agenda and Illuminati activity: