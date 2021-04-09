Buckingham Palace has announced that Queen Elizabeth’s husband 99 year old Prince Philip has died.

A statement from the Palace said: “It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness Prince Philip The Duke of Edinburgh.”

The statement continued: “His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.”

Throughout his life Prince Philip had made remarks stating his desire to be reincarnated as a “deadly virus” so that he could wreak havoc in the world and reduce global population levels.

According to the prince regent, the world has “far too many people” and he would like to be involved in reducing their number.

Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, who has been the husband of Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom and other Commonwealth realms for 70 years, has also warned, “If it isn’t controlled voluntarily, it will be controlled involuntarily…”

“If I were reincarnated I would wish to be returned to earth as a killer virus to lower human population levels,” Prince Philip told a Deutsche Press Agentur reporter in 1998.

DEPOPULATION AGENDA

The Duke of Edinburg also wrote about his desire to kill millions of people in a book titled If I Were an Animal published in the United Kingdom in the 1980s.

“I just wonder what it would be like to be reincarnated in an animal whose species had been so reduced in numbers than it was in danger of extinction. What would be its feelings toward the human species whose population explosion had denied it somewhere to exist… I must confess that I am tempted to ask for reincarnation as a particularly deadly virus.” ― Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh (in his preface to If I Were an Animal published by Robin Clark Ltd in 1986.)

No official details have been released bout the Duke’s funeral yet, but it is understood he will be given a royal ceremonial funeral rather than a state funeral, in line with his wishes.

The Queen will sign off the final plans in the coming days.