Prince Philip: ‘I’m Tempted To Ask For Reincarnation’ as a ‘Deadly Virus’ To Reduce World Population

Queen Elizabeth’s husband Prince Philip has made a series of remarks during his life in which he states his desire to be reincarnated as a “deadly virus” to wreak havoc in the world and reduce global population levels.

According to the prince regent, the world has “far too many people” and he would like to be involved in reducing their number.

Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, who has been the husband of Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom and other Commonwealth realms for 70 years, has also warned, “If it isn’t controlled voluntarily, it will be controlled involuntarily…”

“If I were reincarnated I would wish to be returned to earth as a killer virus to lower human population levels,” Prince Philip told a Deutsche Press Agentur reporter in 1998.

DEPOPULATION AGENDA

The Duke of Edinburg also wrote about his desire to kill millions of people in a book titled If I Were an Animal published in the United Kingdom in the 1980s.

“I just wonder what it would be like to be reincarnated in an animal whose species had been so reduced in numbers than it was in danger of extinction. What would be its feelings toward the human species whose population explosion had denied it somewhere to exist… I must confess that I am tempted to ask for reincarnation as a particularly deadly virus.” ― Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh (in his preface to If I Were an Animal published by Robin Clark Ltd in 1986.)

WE NEED TO ‘CULL’ THE SURPLUS POPULATION

The preface to Down to Earth by Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, published in 1988 (page 8) also demonstrates his thirst for death.

“I don’t claim to have any special interest in natural history, but as a boy I was made aware of the annual fluctuations in the number of game animals and the need to adjust the “cull” to the size of the surplus population.“

While some claim Prince Philip is “joking“, his deadly serious passion for depopulation can be seen in disturbing interviews in which he discusses the topic.



