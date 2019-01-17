Prince Philip Involved In Car Crash

The Queen’s husband Prince Philip has been involved in a car crash near to the Sandringham Estate.

An eyewitness said the Duke of Edinburgh was “very shocked and shaken” when he was helped from his upturned Range Rover

Police said that the Duke, 97, was driving the car but was not injured in the two car collision.

Yahoo News Reports: Norfolk Police and ambulance crews attended the scene, on the A149 on Thursday afternoon, with two people in one of the vehicles suffering minor injuries.

The BBC reports that the Duke had been pulling out of a driveway and onto the main road, with an eyewitness claiming that his Land Rover had overturned onto the driver’s side.

“The eyewitnesses said they helped the duke out of the vehicle. He was conscious but ‘very, very shocked’ and shaken,” it said.

The Duke has been examined by a doctor at Sandringham, where he has been staying with the Queen over the Christmas period.

The royal car and one other vehicle was taken away from the scene by recovery truck, with police at the scene.

A spokesman for Buckingham Palace confirmed: “The Duke of Edinburgh was involved in a road traffic accident with another vehicle this afternoon.

“The Duke was not injured.”

She added: “He saw a doctor as a precaution and the doctor confirmed he was not injured.”

The spokesman would not comment on whether the Duke had passengers, but it is likely that he was travelling with his close protection officer.

Norfolk Police said officers were called to the Sandringham Estate shortly before 3pm “following reports of a collision involving two cars”.

The Archbishop of York shared a message of support for the Duke of Edinburgh following the car accident.

John Sentamu tweeted: “Almighty God, the Fountain of all Goodness, We humbly beseech thee to bless Philip Duke of Edinburgh: Enbue him with thy Holy Spirit; enrich him with thy Heavenly Grace; prosper him with all happiness; and bring him to thine everlasting kingdom, through Jesus Christ our Lord. Amen.”