Jet-Setting Prince Harry Has Trouble ‘Getting Out Of Bed’ Because Of Climate Anxiety

Prince Harry regularly flies by private jet from one glamorous hotspot to another with his new wife Meghan Markle, but he apparently finds it “hard to get out of bed in the mornings” because he is so overwhelmed with anxiety over the current “climate crisis.”

“Harry said that he often woke up and felt overwhelmed by too many problems in the world and that sometimes it’s hard to get out of bed in the mornings because of all the issues, but he wanted to use their platform to enable grass-roots change and to try and create a better society,” South African student Peter Oki, 18, told a Daily Telegraph reporter.

Oki attended a multi-faith service with Harry and his Californian wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, during their latest jaunt to southern Africa.

As highlighted by The Daily Beast, Harry and Meghan have been tagged as hypocritical for all their hysterical climate change talk and dire climate warnings while still themselves enjoying a lavish lifestyle including the use of private jets.

This summer Harry and Meghan jet-setted their way across Europe with their baby son Archie, spending weeks at posh resorts and private mansions.

“I came here by commercial. I spend 99 percent of my life traveling the world by commercial. Occasionally there needs to be an opportunity based on a unique circumstance to ensure that my family are safe,” Harry defended his family’s travel habits, which he admitted were “not perfect.”

“We could all do better,” Harry continued. “While no one is perfect, we all have a responsibility for our own individual impact. The question is what we do to balance it out.”

“Sometimes the scale of the conservation crisis feels overwhelming and that individual actions can’t make a difference. I’ve certainly felt that, but I’ve learned that we cannot dismiss the idea of trying to do something, just because we can’t do everything,” he added.

“Meghan had taken four private jets in the space of 11 days to cruise between London, a super-premium villa in Ibiza, and Elton John’s fabulous home in the south of France,” noted The Daily Beast, adding that Harry “fretted about global warming and pledged to only have two children for environmental reasons” during a Vogue interview “just days before before news of the private flights leaked.”

DailyWire reports: Climate alarmism runs in the family. Prince Charles, Harry’s father, claimed in July that climate change would ruin Earth if we do not act within the next 18 months.

“Ladies and gentlemen, I am firmly of the view that the next 18 months will decide our ability to keep climate change to survivable levels and to restore nature to the equilibrium we need for our survival,” he said, according to the Daily Telegraph.

During their trip to southern Africa, Duchess Meghan has also made headlines. The 38-year-old new mom made comments about a “consciousness crisis” that, as The Daily Beast put it, left reporters “scratching their heads.”

“If you’re in a small community or a township, if you’re in a big city, everyone is dealing with a different version of the same thing,” she said during a video interview, Sky News reported. “Globally, I think there’s a bit of a consciousness crisis and so the fact that we’re able to be here together and see on the ground so much good work that’s being done … just because people are willing to talk to each other about it and someone is willing to listen is huge.”

“And that can apply to being here, certainly can apply to being in London, LA. It doesn’t matter where you are, we’re all trying to power through and find some optimism,” Meghan added.