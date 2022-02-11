Prince Harry Says We All Have A ‘Duty’ To Get An HIV Test

Prince Harry has urged people to “know your status” and get tested for HIV.

AIDS (acquired immune deficiency syndrome) is the name used to describe a number of potentially life-threatening infections and illnesses that happen when your immune system has been severely damaged by the HIV virus, according to the NHS.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email * Δ

However, there are some, inclduding Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who say that the covid jabs are causing vaccine acquired immunodeficiency syndrome. Information posted by Bolsonaro has been censored on social media sites and he is being investigated over his claims

Meanwhile Harry says that he feels that it’s his responsibility to continue his Mothers’s ‘unfinished’ work in raising awareness (the official narrative) around the virus.

He took part in a 30-minute video call with former rugby star and his good friend Gareth Thomas as part of National HIV Testing Week.

The pair spoke about how normalising HIV testing could help achieve the goal of ending new HIV cases in the UK by 2030.

The Guardian reports: In a video conversation released online to mark National HIV Testing Week, Harry said he had been influenced by the suffering caused by the virus during visits to Lesotho and Botswana. “Add in the fact that my mum’s work was unfinished, I feel obligated to try and continue that as much as possible. I can never fill her shoes, especially in this particular space, what she did, what she stood for and how vocal she was on this issue,” he said.

When Harry took an HIV test in 2016, the live broadcast contributed to a 500% increase in the number of people requesting a test on the Terrence Higgins Trust website.

He said: “Every single one of us has a duty, or at least an opportunity, to get tested ourselves to make it easier for everybody else to get tested.” Noting there had been a drop in HIV testing during Covid, he added that with people regularly testing for coronavirus, it should be “ingrained in us that that’s what we need to do, to know our status in order to be able to keep other people safe”.

If you want to know the truth about HIV and AIDs, the following documentary is a good start