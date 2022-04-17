Prince Harry Says The ‘World Is United With Ukraine’

During the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games on Saturday, Prince Harry declared that the “world is united” with Ukraine.

Speaking in The Hague, Harry said: “You know we stand with you. The world is united with you and still you deserve more.”

The Ukrainian team were given special permission by President Zelensky to compete at the competition for injured military veterans.

The BBC reports: The Duchess of Sussex introduced her husband to the opening ceremony’s audience of competitors and members of the Dutch royal family.

She spoke of the Ukrainian team’s presence at the event, saying it had taken a lot “both physically and emotionally” for every competitor to get to the Netherlands, “not least of which for the Ukraine team, who we are all standing with”.

Calling him her “incredible husband”, she described the duke as “the founder of the Invictus Games, and the father to our two little ones, Archie and Lili”.

The duke said in his address that the Ukrainian team had told him on Friday they had come “not simply to show your strength but to tell your truth, the truth, of what is happening in your country”.

“And my hope is that these events, this event, creates the opportunity in how we as a global community can better show up for you.”