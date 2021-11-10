Prince Harry Claims He Predicted The Capitol Riot

Meghan Markles husband Prince Harry claims that he saw the Capitol riot coming and warned the Twitter chief about the ‘coup’ the day before.

The Duke of Sussex says he even warned Twitter boss, Jack Dorsey, that his platform was being used to organize an insurrection the day before they happened

RT reports: Speaking on a panel called the Internet Lie Machine, organised by Wired magazine, the British royal asserted that he saw the coup coming in the US.

Asked if he had ever spoken to the tech bosses, Prince Harry said he had been in discussion via email with Twitter chief Jack Dorsey prior to the Capitol riot.

“Jack and I were emailing each other prior to January 6, and I warned him that his platform was allowing a coup to be staged. That email was sent the day before and then it happened and I have heard nothing since,” the prince stated.

Harry claimed that Big Tech didn’t want to do anything to tackle misinformation online because in the end it impacts their bottom line.

He also said the internet is “being defined by hate, division and lies” according to the Mirror who reported:

Harry argued for more and better regulation of social media platforms so that people can have good access to reliable sources of information.

“Misinformation is a global humanitarian crisis,” he continued.

“People now more than ever want and need trust, transparency, and truth.

“We need to have a shared reality.”

The dad-of-two remember to direct plenty of ire towards traditional media companies, which he blamed for causing the death of his mother Princess Diana.

The 37-year-old said: “I lost my mother to this self-manufactured rabidness.

“And obviously I’m determined not to lose the mother to my children to the same thing.”

The Duke added: “The scale of misinformation now is terrifying.”

Earlier today his wife Meghan Markle, speaking at a New York Times event, made her own calls for social media reform.