Prince Charles Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Prince Charles has tested positive for coronavirus.

The 71-year old heir to the throne is said to have displayed “mild symptoms” on Sunday and was tested on Monday.

Sky News reports: Charles “otherwise remains in good health” and has been self-isolating in Scotland with the Duchess of Cornwall – who has tested negative for coronavirus.

“The Prince of Wales has tested positive for coronavirus,” the statement said.

“He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual.

“The Duchess of Cornwall has also been tested but does not have the virus. In accordance with government and medical advice, the Prince and the Duchess are now self-isolating at home in Scotland.