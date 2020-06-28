Prince Charles Gives Lord Jacob Rothschild Award for ‘Building Bridges Between Communities’

Prince Charles paid tribute to Lord Jacob Rothschild as he handed him the Council of Christians and Jews’ Bridge Award and praised the billionaire globalist for “building bridges between peoples and communities.”

Lord Rothschild, the current head of the notorious Rothschild banking dynasty, received the award for “building bridges between business and society as well as between different peoples and communities through his extensive philanthropy work in the UK and Israel”.

Accepting the prize, Lord Rothschild claimed to be “deeply honored,” adding: “Now more than ever, the willingness of faith communities to come together for the common good is playing a critical role in healing divisions and building a society in which all can live together with mutual respect.”

CCJ trustee and former Tory leader Lord Michael Howard said: “We cannot think of a more worthy recipient.”

Lord Jacob Rothschild receiving the Council of Christians and Jews’ 2019 Bridge Award from Prince Charles.

Lord Jacob Rothschild voiced concern about the inevitable collapse of the new world economic order under President Trump’s leadership shortly after his election.

The billionaire globalist says that the US-China trade war and eurozone crisis puts the old order at risk.

Sir Evelyn de Rothschild in a private moment with Prince Charles.

“In 9/11 and in the 2008 financial crisis, the powers of the world worked together with a common approach. Co-operation today is proving much more difficult. This puts at risk the post-war economic and security order,” Lord Rothschild warned in his investment trust’s half-year results commentary.

Hillary Clinton, Baron Edmond de Rothschild, Bill Clinton and Lady Lynn Forester de Rothschild.

In economics, the post-war order is usually refers to a monetary management system which led to a rise of the US dollar as a dominant currency.

“In the circumstances our policy is to maintain our limited exposure to quoted equities and to enter into new commitments with great caution,” Rothschild added.

Rothschild’s RIT Capital investment has a historically low 47 percent exposure to the stock market. The banking dynasty is concerned that the 10-year stock market rally could be ending.

“The cycle is in its 10th positive year, the longest on record. We are now seeing some areas of weaker growth emerge; indeed the IMF has recently predicted some slowdown,” the investment banker said.

Rothschild pointed at “potentially destructive” debt levels in Europe and trade wars as major problems for the global economy.

He added, “problems are likely to continue in emerging markets, compounded by rising interest rates and the US Fed’s monetary policy which has drained global dollar liquidity.”

According to Rothschild, the lack of a co-ordinated, international response to global challenges was unlikely in an era of populist and protectionist leaders such as US president Donald Trump.