Prince Charles Afraid That Harry’s Memoir Will Be “Excoriating Takedown” Of Camilla

The Prince of Wales is reaching out to his youngerson Harry over fears that he will blast Camilla for damaging his childhood in his explosive new memoir.

The Prince of Wales has reportedly extended an olive branch by inviting Harry and his wife Meghan to stay with him during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations this year and amid the couples ongoing security concerns.

Harry will be releasing his new book later this year and a source told the Sun newspaper that “there are concerns about Harry’s recollections of Camilla and her entry into the Royal Family, and how her long-running romance with Charles damaged him from a young age.”

Charles is apparently very concerned.

MSN reports: The source continued: “Harry is fiercely loyal and protective of his late mother and her legacy, and didn’t approve of Camilla sweeping in as the great love of his father’s life.

“Understandably he found those early years incredibly difficult, and he might publicly blame Camilla for much of what he believes went wrong in his childhood, and the trauma the whole situation caused.

“Charles is deeply protective of Camilla. The last thing he needs – especially in a year of celebration that should be all about the Queen – is an excoriating takedown of Camilla at a time when people have finally taken her to their hearts.”

Last year, Prince Harry announced he would reveal the “mistakes and lessons learned” during his life in a memoir to be published next year.

Announcing the deal with publishers Penguin Random House, the Duke of Sussex said he would reflect “the highs and lows” and be “accurate and wholly truthful”.

Harry, who alongside his wife Meghan stepped back from royal duties last year, will donate proceeds to charity.

Random House released a statement saying: “Prince Harry will share, for the very first time, the definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses and life lessons that have helped shape him.

“Covering his lifetime in the public eye, from childhood to the present day, Prince Harry will offer an honest and captivating personal portrait, one that shows readers that behind everything they think they know lies an inspiring, courageous and uplifting human story.”

Members of the Royal Family are reportedly anxious about the memoir’s release.