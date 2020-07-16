Prince Andrew’s Website Has ‘Suddenly’ Vanished

Prince Andrew’s website has vanished and is now directing visitors to the official royal website as his name is dragged into the Epstein scandal yet again.

It looks like the royal family are trying to distance themselves from Prince Andrew as he faces fresh demands from US prosecutors to be questioned about his pedo pal Jeffrey Epstein.

The Queen’s son is also under renewed pressure since his former friend Ghislaine Maxwell was arrested for alleged child sex abuse and grooming.

The Sun reports: Anyone trying to access thedukeofyork.org is now redirected to his section on the main royal.uk page.

The Duke's site has been taken down, with visitors redirected to the main royal page

The page begins by pointing out Andrew has “stepped back from his public duties for the foreseeable future” due to his links to Epstein.

It also features a statement he released at the time, in which he said he “unequivocally regrets” his association with the paedo, which had “become a major disruption”.

The Duke’s Twitter and Instagram accounts remain active, but no posts have been shared since he stepped back from public duties in November 2019.

But the move could suggest Andy is permanently finished as a front line royal.

The prince has repeatedly and strongly denied all claims of wrongdoing, although he has admitted his association with Epstein was “ill-judged”.

But he hasn’t offered a comment since his old friend Maxwell was charged with grooming and trafficking underage girls for Epstein.