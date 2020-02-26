FBI Raid Prince Andrew’s Friend Peter Nygard’s HQ In Child Sex Trafficking Probe

The FBI raided Peter Nygard’s Manhattan headquarters Tuesday amid ongoing claims he trafficked and sexually abused underage girls at his private Caribbean estate where he also hosted a number of elite VIPs.

The Canadian tycoon and fashion executive is a close friend of Prince Andrew and regularly hosted the disgraced royal at his Bahamas mansion over the last few decades.

According to allegations, Nygard’s Bahamas property is said to have been the scene of the sexual abuse of underage girls as young as 14.

For the last five months, the man dubbed the “Canadian Epstein” by investigators has been the subject of a secret probe into underage sex trafficking, according to The New York Times.

On Tuesday, federal agents swarmed Nygard’s company office building in Times Square, where the Canadian business executive runs his global operation.

Six police vans were seen outside and FBI agents were spotted on the sixth floor of the building and in the lobby.

DailyMail report: Earlier this month, Nygard was sued by a collection of women who say he raped and drugged them on the Bahamas estate Prince Andrew visited in 2011.

He denies the allegations. Ten women say they were raped by the mogul at the compound.

The women filed a class-action lawsuit against Nygard in the Southern District of New York last Thursday, which claims that he ran a ‘sex-trafficking ring’ at the island home.

The suit alleges that Nygard lured ‘young, impressionable, and often impoverished children and women’ to his Mayan-themed vacation home in the Bahamas with cash payments and promises to launch their modelling careers.

Once the arrived, the girls were entertained at so-called ‘pamper parties’ where Nygard would have bartenders spike their drinks with the date-rape drug Rohypnol.

Nygard allegedly kept a database with details about each guest, which he would consult before picking a ‘victim’ to target at the weekly parties.

Nygard’s empire is built on sportswear. His leggings are sold in stores that bear his name and also in Dillard’s. He is worth an estimated $750million.

He has long had a reputation for keeping young, attractive women around him.