Prince Andrew’s Ex: Ghislaine Maxwell Will NEVER Be Seen Again; They Spied on VIPs with Hidden Cameras

Prince Andrew’s ex-girlfriend has revealed how she once fled from Jeffrey Epstein’s New York ‘House of Horrors‘ because she realized she was being filmed by hidden cameras.

Lady Victoria Hervey, who dated the Duke of York in 1999, told ITV’s ‘Good Morning Britain‘ that she was offered a place to sleep in Manhattan by the convicted child molester in 2001 but was forced to ‘cut the trip short as I felt I was being watched’.

She also revealed that she met Epstein in 2000 through his child procurer Ghislaine Maxwell, who persuaded her to stay at an apartment while working as a model in the US.

The apartment was ‘close’ to Epstein’s Manhattan mansion where Prince Andrew frequently stayed and where Epstein frequently sex trafficked children.

Dailymail.co.uk reports: She claimed that despite being unaware of his predilection for young girls at the time, she still found the experience ‘uncomfortable’ and was concerned she was being spied on at the flat.

Lady Victoria spoke a day after Epstein victim Maria Farmer claimed Epstein kept surveillance cameras in some of the rooms inside his main Manhattan mansion.

Farmer described being horrified when Epstein revealed to her a ‘media room’ which had TVs set up with feeds from pin-hole surveillance cameras in the bedrooms and bathrooms of the home.

Prince Andrew is understood to have stayed at Epstein’s mansion on several occasions, including for four days in 2011, after Epstein had been released from jail for procuring a prostitute under the age of 18.

Speaking to Good Morning Britain today, she said: ‘I actually didn’t come across any of the other girls staying at the apartments but I felt uncomfortable staying there.

‘I cut my trip short and felt I was being watched, there were hidden cameras and I left after about 10 days and moved in with a friend of mine. But even before I knew anything that’s come since out, I felt it.’

She denied suggestions that she was ‘too old’ at 23 to be a victim of Epstein, instead claiming that her ex-boyfriend’s friendship with Maxwell may have ‘protected’ her.

The former ‘it girl’ was opened up on her friendship with Maxwell, claiming she had not seen her in over a year and doubted she would ever be seen in public again.

She revealed how she was pulled into the Epstein and Maxwell’s exclusive inner circle after going on two dates with their mutual friend, the Duke of York, in 1999.

It was a year after dating the prince that she stayed by herself at Epstein’s luxury Manhattan flat at the behest of Maxwell while pursuing her stateside career.

Their friendship grew so close that Lady Hervey was even invited to an intimate dinner of 14 people hosted by Epstein, including guests such as Donald Trump, Bill Clinton and Prince Andrew.

She said: ‘With Epstein and Ghislaine it was teamwork. He had the finances, she had the black book and they were a great pair together, and together they were taking over the world.

‘I haven’t seen her since September last year at a friend’s baby shower. I don’t think anyone is going to find her.

‘She’s gone far away. She’s a bit like a James Bond character. She’s quite a unique person and I don’t believe anyone is going to find her.

‘I don’t think we will ever see her again, it’s going to be like Robert Maxwell continued; she will continue that family mystery.’