Prince Andrew Was Left ‘Bereft’ & ‘Tearful’ When Charles Told Him He Would Never Return To Royal Duties

Prince Andrew was reportedly left ‘in tears’ when his brother Charles, a pal of pedophile Jimmy Savile, told him he would never return to royal duties because of his friendship with pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Apparently the meeting with his older brother was ’emotional and fraught’ with those close to him becoming concerned for his wellbeing.

Despite his close friendships with Epstein and Epstein’s ‘madam’ convicted sex offender Ghislaine Maxwell, Andrew, for some reason believed he could ‘still be of value’ as a working member of the Royal family.

MSN reports: Days before the Queen’s death in September, he had a one-on-one meeting with his older brother about a possible comeback to public life.

Only the two were said to be present for the discussions, described as ’emotional and fraught’, in which the now King quashed his brother’s hopes.

An insider told the Daily Mail Andrew was ‘totally blindsided’ during the meeting held at Charles’ Birkhall estate in Scotland.

‘Andrew was extremely close to the Queen and tried to raise the issue of his return to public life many times with her,’ they added.

‘On some occasions she would say mildly conciliatory things but most of the time she would change the subject immediately to avoid talking about it.