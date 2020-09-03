Prince Andrew Visits The Queen For ‘Crisis Talks’ Over His Links To Jeffrey Epstein

Prince Andrew has been to Balmoral for ‘crisis talks’ with the Queen, about his relationship with the late billionaire and convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew reportedly left lockdown at Windsor in Berkshire and rushed off to visit his Mother in the Scottish Highlands for the first time since July.

“The Queen and Andrew will have lots to discuss”, according to a Royal source “So much has come out over the summer. The Queen wants to be kept informed and she will not be back at Windsor until early October.”

The Mail Online reports: He has been accused of failing to help US prosecutors in their investigation into the financier and Ghislaine Maxwell.

Prince Andrew’s sex accuser Virginia Roberts last month claimed he played a ‘guessing game,’ with Maxwell about her age when she was 17-years-old before comparing her to his daughters.

Now known as Virginia Giuffre, the accuser spoken out in a documentary series, Surviving Jeffrey Epstein, claiming she met the Queen’s second son in London, describing him as an ‘abuser,’ and ‘not the prince from the fairy tale stories you read’.

Ms Giuffre, who says she was trafficked by paedophile financier Epstein, alleges the duke had sex with her on three separate occasions, including when she was 17, still a minor under US law.

Andrew has categorically denied he has had any form of sexual contact or relationship with Ms Giuffre.

The Duke’s friend, British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, is awaiting trial in the US after being charged with procuring teenage girls for Epstein to abuse. She denies this.

Ms Giuffre said of Andrew, who is the father of Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, in a clip: ‘Before he abused me, when we just met, Ghislaine does this guessing game and he guessed right, I was 17 and he compared me to his daughters, saying, ‘Oh, my daughters are a few years younger than you’.’

She added: ‘Prince Andrew is not the prince from the fairy tale stories you read. Andrew deserves to be outed. He deserves to be held accountable. He’s an abuser.

Lady Victoria Hervey, formerly friends with Andrew and Maxwell, told the programme that friendship with Epstein offered the duke a form of escapism.

She said: ‘Jeffrey definitely enjoyed the idea of being friends with the Queen’s son and Prince Andrew had just gone through a divorce.

‘There’s this American billionaire that wants to fly him around the world and introduce him to people, and it was probably an escapism, really, for him.’

Christopher Mason, a journalist and also a former friend of Maxwell, said he once bumped into Andrew and Maxwell while walking in Madison Avenue in New York.

Mr Mason said: ‘He told me that he was staying at Jeffrey’s townhouse. That kind of fascinated me. It just seemed like a kind of perfect instance of the kind of people that Jeffrey was hanging out with.’

Andrew stepped down from royal public life in November following his disastrous BBC Newsnight interview, which had led to criticism of a lack of empathy for Epstein’s victims and a lack of remorse over his friendship with the convicted sex offender.