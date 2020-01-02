Prince Andrew Victim: ‘2020 Is the Year We Take Down Elite Pedophiles’

Prince Andrew’s teenage victim has declared that 2020 will be the year that elite pedophiles are publicly exposed and brought to justice.

Virginia Robert Giuffre, Epstein’s “child sex slave“, tweeted out her New Year’s wish on Tuesday:

“Happy New Year to all the people in the world who want to see a change!! Let’s make 2020 a year to be remembered in history as the year we took down the 1% who thought they were above the law!!” she tweeted on New Year’s Eve.

The tweet featured a photo of her and her husband.

Happy New Year to all the people in the world who want to see a change!! Let’s make 2020 a year to be remembered in history as the year we took down the 1% who thought they were above the law!! From Virginia & Robbie 🎆🥂❤️🌟🥳🦋 pic.twitter.com/0VsBfNazLQ — Virginia Giuffre (@VRSVirginia) January 1, 2020

Roberts claims Epstein forced her to have sex with elite pedophiles, including Prince Andrew, when she was just a teenager.

Prince Andrew, who was forced to resign from royal duties after the allegations, denies having sex with Maxwell and claims he can’t remember meeting her despite a photograph of him with his arm around her.

Dailymail.co.uk reports: Earlier on Tuesday, Roberts lashed out on Twitter at Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite who is accused of acting as Epstein’s pimp and procuring young girls for him and his friends.

Maxwell, the daughter of alleged Mossad operative Robert Maxwell, is one of several close associates of Epstein under investigation by the FBI.

She denies procuring underaged girls for Epstein, but she has so far not been interviewed by authorities and her whereabouts remain unknown.

‘How is anyone, friend or family member, hiding such a monster?? 99% of the population would turn [in] Ghislaine Maxwell. Who’s hiding who and why??’ Roberts tweeted.

‘Maxwell’s downfall will be her arrogance- in her eyes always above the law,’ Roberts added.

‘She is diabolically evil. I would suggest to whoever is hiding her or knows whereabouts she is, to turn her in as she’d easily throw anyone who gets in her way under the bus,’ she continued.

Epstein died in federal custody while facing sex trafficking charges. His death was ruled a suicide by New York City’s medical examiner, but his lawyers have disputed that finding.

Epstein’s death in August, at age 66, came a little over a month after he was arrested and charged with trafficking dozens of underage girls as young as 14 from at least 2002 to 2005. Prosecutors said he recruited girls to give him massages, which became sexual in nature.