Prince Andrew Unable To Attend Jubilee Event After Testing Positive For Covid

Prince Andrew tested positive for Covid the day before he was due to appear at St Paul’s Cathedral to attend the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee service of thanksgiving.

A palace spokesman said: “After undertaking a routine test the duke has tested positive for Covid and with regret will no longer be attending tomorrow’s service.”

Andrew, the Queen’s disgraced second son, had been expected to join the rest of the royal family at the high profile event on Friday despite not being invited to any of Thurdays festivities.

According to reports Andrew has not seen his Mother since he tested positive.

Sky News reports: Andrew did not appear on the balcony at Buckingham Palace to mark his mother’s Platinum Jubilee on Thursday after the Queen decided that only working members of the Royal Family would join her.

On the balcony with the Queen were: the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, Princess Alexandra, the Duke of Kent, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, the Princess Royal, Charles and Camilla, William, Kate, George, Charlotte and Louis, the Earl and Countess of Wessex and their children Viscount Severn, and Lady Louise Windsor.

Andrew’s oldest daughter, Princess Beatrice, was pictured watching the Trooping of the Colour from a Buckingham Palace window.

On Thursday evening, the Queen will lead the lighting of the principal Jubilee beacon in a special dual ceremony, with the monarch at Windsor Castle and her grandson William at the Palace.

Andrew, who is the Queen’s second son, stepped away from royal duties after Virginia Giuffre, who was trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein, accused him of sexually assaulting her when she was 17.