Prince Andrew Took Part In Orgy With 9 Girls On Jeffrey Epstein’s Private Island

Prince Andrew took part in an orgy with Jeffrey Epstein and nine young girls on the pedophile billionaires private Caribbean island according to a channel 4 documentary.

The allegation was originally made by Virginia Roberts Giuffre in US court documents in 2015 and revealed in the new documentary that aired on Monday in the UK.

The documentary also claimed that Epstein had 13 phone numbers for the Duke, including Royal residences, the Palace, and his home number.

Prince Andrew & paedophile Jeffrey Epstein were close friends for 12 years. Dispatches compared Epstein's flight logs & address book with Andrew's schedule and found that over their years of friendship the pair met at least 10 times. The Prince often stayed with Epstein for days. pic.twitter.com/koIkREElBH — Channel 4 Dispatches (@C4Dispatches) October 20, 2019

The Independent reports: The Duke of York has repeatedly denied the claim, but Ms Roberts Giuffre has said that they had sex on three occasions.

“The third time I had sex with Andy was in an orgy on Epstein’s private island in the US Virgin Islands,” she wrote in evidence to a Florida court in 2015. “I was around 18 at the time. Epstein, Andy, approximately eight other young girls, and I had sex together. The other girls all seemed and appeared to be under the age of 18 and didn’t really speak English.”

She added that Epstein, a convicted paedophile who took his own life in prison while awaiting trial on further child abuse charges in August, “laughed about the fact they couldn’t really communicate, saying that they are the ‘easiest’ girls to get along with”.

The allegations are explored in a Channel 4 Dispatches programme called The Prince and the Paedophile.

Mike Fisten, who played a key role in exposing Epstein’s crimes while working for an attorney representing some of the victims, told the programme that they could “never get access” to Epstein’s private island called Little St James, “so we never knew for sure what was going on”.

The former Florida detective added: “We knew that he had a helicopter on the mainland, and he would shuttle himself, his guests and girls back and forth to the island. He felt that he had free rein over there.”

Medical records that appear to support Ms Roberts Giuffre’s claim that she was abused by Epstein or others on separate occasions were obtained by Dispatches.

The documents from New York Presbyterian Hospital show that she was admitted on 9 July 2001 after three weeks of vaginal bleeding.

In a separate legal declaration from 2015, Ms Roberts Giuffre wrote: “Without going into the details of the sexual activities I was forced to endure, there were times when I was physically abused to the point that I remember fearfully thinking that I didn’t know whether I was going to survive.”

There is no suggestion that Prince Andrew was responsible for her injuries, but Dispatches has established that the royal met Epstein at least 10 times during their 12-year friendship and sometimes stayed with him for several days.

Mr Fisten also suggested that Epstein had 13 phone numbers for the duke.

Ms Roberts Giuffre’s allegations about Prince Andrew were struck from the US court record in 2015.

Shortly after Epstein’s death the prince himself said it was a “mistake and error” to see Epstein after he was released from prison after serving an 18-month sentence for prostituting minors.

“At no stage during the limited time I spent with him did I see, witness or suspect any behaviour of the sort that subsequently led to his arrest and conviction,” the royal said in a statement.

“I have said previously that it was a mistake and an error to see him after his release in 2010 and I can only reiterate my regret that I was mistaken to think that what I thought I knew of him was evidently not the real person, given what we now know.”