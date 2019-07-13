Prince Andrew Had Sex With Teen Girl on Epstein’s Orgy Island

Prince Andrew had sex with a teenage girl on convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s private island, according to 2015 court documents.

The 15-page affidavit was originally obtained by RadarOnline.com in January 2015.

According to the lawsuit, former “sex slave” Virginia Roberts, now known as Virginia Giuffre, sought criminal charges against Prince Andrew, Alan Dershowitz, Bill Clinton, and other high-powered friends of Jeffrey Epstein.

“I have directed my attorneys … to pursue all reasonable and legitimate means to have criminal charges brought against these powerful people for the crimes that have committed against me and other girls,” she stated in the affidavit.

“These powerful people seem to think that they don’t have to follow the same rules as everyone else. That is wrong.”

Giuffre – named as Jane Doe #3 in the documents – accused Prince Andrew of having sex with her “three times, including an orgy” when she was under the U.S. federal age of majority of 18.

Giuffre also claimed she met Bill Clinton at orgy island. Although she did not personally have sex with Bill, the island was allegedly rife with illegal sexual acts and littered with pedophile porn.

Giuffre’s allegations were later struck from the record as being “immaterial and impertinent”.

However, following Epstein’s arrest this month, Prince Andrew might be required to assist the FBI in their new investigations.

TheSun.co.uk reports: David Boies, the lawyer of Virginia Giuffre – who claimed she worked as a sex slave for Jeffrey Epstein – believes the Duke of York could give cumulative evidence to officials probing the case.

The billionaire banker, 66, pleaded not guilty to an array of sex trafficking charges after prosecutors accused him of abusing girls as young as 14 in a “vast network of underage victims”.

Mr Boies also said Prince Andrew would “almost certainly” refuse to speak to US prosecutors about Epstein’s charges.

He added that investigators would not be able to force him to testify even though his comments could add to the “cumulative” evidence against Epstein.

Mrs Giuffre, previously Virginia Roberts, has alleged she was among a number of young girls who were abused by Epstein and others when she was a teenager.

‘CUMULATIVE EVIDENCE’

She has claimed in US court papers that she slept with Prince Andrew – however the allegations were later struck from the record as being “immaterial and impertinent”.

The Duke of York has denied any involvement with Mrs Giuffre.

Now living in Australia, she yesterday spoke out for the first time since Epstein was arrested.

In a statement issued by Mr Boies’ law firm, Mrs Giuffre said: “I am deeply pleased that federal prosecutors in New York have arrested Jeffrey Epstein and are on the case in a serious way.”

Mr Boies told Daily Mail: “She [Virginia] has been subjected to years of verbal abuse by Epstein and his confederates to try to discredit her. This is real vindication, she couldn’t be happier.”

Asked if Andrew should be called as a witness, Mr Boies replied: “If they call him he won’t answer and they can’t go over there to the UK and get him.”

As to whether the prince would have anything useful to say, Mr Boies said: “Yes and no, I think it’s all cumulative.”

At a press conference, Manhattan US Attorney Geoffrey Berman said investigators “seized evidence including nude photographs of what appeared to be underage girls” while scouring the convicted paedophiles mansion over the weekend.