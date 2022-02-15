Prince Andrew Settles With Sex Abuse Accuser Virginia Giuffre Out Of Court

Prince Andrew has spared himself a humiliating court case by settling his sexual abuse lawsuit with Virginia Giuffre out of court.

Attorney David Boies, who represents Giuffre said in the filing in a Manhattan federal court that lawyers on both sides were informing the judge that The parties had “reached a settlement in principle”.

Andrew had previously and repeatedly denied all the allegations against him which included reape in the first degree.

The settlement will spare Andrew from a potentially embarrassing series of disclosures and accusations in the months leading up to and during a trial, which was due to begin late this year.

The Sun reports: Court documents show the Duke will make a “substantial donation to Ms Giuffre’s charity in support of victims’ rights”.

Andrew has also pledged to “demonstrate his regret for his association with Epstein” by supporting the “fight against the evils of sex trafficking, and by supporting its victims.”

Giuffre sued Andrew in August – the first time she had brought action against him after going public with the allegations in 2011.

The American accused the British royal of sexually abusing her when she was 17 while she traveled with financier and paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

She claims she was trafficked to have sex with the Duke at Ghislaine Maxwell’s house in London after a night out at the club Tramp.

Virginia claimed she was forced to have sex with the Duke on at least two further occasions by Maxwell and Epstein.

The document submitted to a US court said: “Virginia Giuffre and Prince Andrew have reached an out of court settlement.

“The parties will file a stipulated dismissal upon Ms Giuffre’s receipt of the settlement (the sum of which is not being disclosed).

“Prince Andrew intends to make a substantial donation to Ms. Giuffre’s charity in support of victims’ rights.

“Prince Andrew has never intended to malign Ms Giuffre’s character, and he accepts that she has suffered both as an established victim of abuse and as a result of unfair public attacks.

“It is known that Jeffrey Epstein trafficked countless young girls over many years. Prince Andrew regrets his association with Epstein, and commends the bravery of Ms Giuffre and other survivors in standing up for themselves and others.

“He pledges to demonstrate his regret for his association with Epstein by supporting the fight against the evils of sex trafficking, and by supporting its victims.”

A second document, a letter addressed to US judge Lewis A Kaplan, who has been overseeing the case, said: “We write jointly with counsel for defendant to advise the court that the parties reached a settlement in principle of the above-referenced action.”

It goes on to say the parties involved plan to file a “stipulation of dismissal of the case” within 30 days.