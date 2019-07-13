Prince Andrew RAPED Girl on Epstein’s Orgy Island, Court Docs Show

Prince Andrew raped an underage girl on convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s private island, according to 2015 court documents.

The 15-page affidavit was originally obtained by RadarOnline.com in January 2015.

According to the lawsuit, former “sex slave” Virginia Roberts, now known as Virginia Giuffre, sought criminal charges against Prince Andrew, Alan Dershowitz, Bill Clinton, and other high-powered friends of Jeffrey Epstein.

“I have directed my attorneys … to pursue all reasonable and legitimate means to have criminal charges brought against these powerful people for the crimes that have committed against me and other girls,” she stated in the affidavit.

“These powerful people seem to think that they don’t have to follow the same rules as everyone else. That is wrong.”

Giuffre – named as Jane Doe #3 in the documents – accused Prince Andrew of having sex with her “three times, including an orgy” when she was under the U.S. federal age of majority of 18.

Giuffre also claimed she met Bill Clinton at orgy island, who allegedly hired her as his top sex slave when she was just 15. Although she did not personally have sex with Bill, the island was allegedly rife with illegal sexual acts and littered with pedophile porn.

Giuffre’s allegations were later struck from the record as being “immaterial and impertinent”.

However, following Epstein’s arrest this month, Prince Andrew might be required to assist the FBI in their new investigations.

TheSun.co.uk reports: David Boies, the lawyer of Virginia Giuffre – who claimed she worked as a sex slave for Jeffrey Epstein – believes the Duke of York could give cumulative evidence to officials probing the case.

The billionaire banker, 66, pleaded not guilty to an array of sex trafficking charges after prosecutors accused him of abusing girls as young as 14 in a “vast network of underage victims”.

Mr Boies also said Prince Andrew would “almost certainly” refuse to speak to US prosecutors about Epstein’s charges.

He added that investigators would not be able to force him to testify even though his comments could add to the “cumulative” evidence against Epstein.

Mrs Giuffre, previously Virginia Roberts, has alleged she was among a number of young girls who were abused by Epstein and others when she was a teenager.

‘CUMULATIVE EVIDENCE’

She has claimed in US court papers that she slept with Prince Andrew – however the allegations were later struck from the record as being “immaterial and impertinent”.

The Duke of York has denied any involvement with Mrs Giuffre.

Now living in Australia, she yesterday spoke out for the first time since Epstein was arrested.

In a statement issued by Mr Boies’ law firm, Mrs Giuffre said: “I am deeply pleased that federal prosecutors in New York have arrested Jeffrey Epstein and are on the case in a serious way.”

Mr Boies told Daily Mail: “She [Virginia] has been subjected to years of verbal abuse by Epstein and his confederates to try to discredit her. This is real vindication, she couldn’t be happier.”

Asked if Andrew should be called as a witness, Mr Boies replied: “If they call him he won’t answer and they can’t go over there to the UK and get him.”

As to whether the prince would have anything useful to say, Mr Boies said: “Yes and no, I think it’s all cumulative.”

At a press conference, Manhattan US Attorney Geoffrey Berman said investigators “seized evidence including nude photographs of what appeared to be underage girls” while scouring the convicted paedophiles mansion over the weekend.

An explosive new development in the ongoing royal sex scandal could torpedo Hillary Clinton’s White House run once and for all: RadarOnline.com has obtained a 15-page affidavit from former “sex slave” Virginia Roberts, in which she instructs a top legal team to seek criminal charges against Prince Andrew, Alan Dershowitz, and other high-powered pals of billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein — including, potentially, Bill Clinton!

In her affidavit, Roberts clearly refers to Dershowitz, Prince Andrew, and Clinton, and reveals that she has instructed her lawyers — who include former federal judge, Paul Cassell, and victims’ rights expert Bradley Edwards — to bring the men to justice.

“I have directed my attorneys … to pursue all reasonable and legitimate means to have criminal charges brought against these powerful people for the crimes that have committed against me and other girls,” she stated in the affidavit obtained by Radar. “These powerful people seem to think that they don’t have to follow the same rules as everyone else. That is wrong.”

Roberts declared, “I will cooperate fully in the investigation and prosecution of Epstein, [Ghislaine] Maxwell, or any of their friends who participated in the sexual abuse of minors.”

Roberts — named as Jane Doe #3 in the documents — has accused Prince Andrew of having sex with her “three times, including an orgy” when she was under the U.S. federal age of majority of 18. According to the affidavit, she was paid $15,000 for their first alleged encounter, in the U.K., and $400 for a subsequent alleged sex session at Epstein’s NYC mansion. A third encounter, she claimed, happened on Epstein’s tropical orgy island, where the two had sex with “approximately eight other girls,” according to the affidavit.

She also alleged that renowned attorney and former Harvard Law professor Alan Dershowitz had underage sex with her six times. According to documents filed by her attorneys, he had a “conspiracy with Epstein to engage in and conceal sex trafficking,” a claim Dershowitz hotly denies.

Dershowitz “was around Epstein all the time,” Roberts alleged in the affidavit. “Dershowitz was so comfortable with the sex that was going on that he would even come and chat with Epstein while I was giving oral sex to Epstein. I had sexual intercourse with Dershowitz at least six times. The first was when I was 16 … and it continued until I was 19.”

As for Clinton, Roberts claims she met him at a U.S. Virgin Islands estate owned by Epstein, who allegedly hired her as his top sex slave when she was just 15. Although she did not have sex with the former president, and never saw him engage in sex with anyone, according to the affidavit, the island was allegedly rife with illegal sexual acts and plastered with pornographic photos of her and other alleged teen victims.

A legal expert told Radar, “If Clinton flew to an island where minors were being sexually molested, and did not report this to the authorities, he could have committed a criminal offense.”

“The next logical step will be for her legal team to go to the FBI and file charges,” said a source familiar with the case. “Because she was flown across state lines and to London for sex, Homeland Security may have jurisdiction.”

Epstein and his potential co-conspirators were granted immunity from prosecution for various federal offenses, including sex trafficking, in a highly controversial immunity agreement. But former federal prosecutor Robert Y. Lewis contends thatif Roberts decides to press criminal charges the agreement may not stand.

“The immunity was granted by the U.S. Attorney for one district in Florida,” he told Radar. “As a general matter, a U.S. Attorney in one district is not able to bind U.S. Attorneys in other districts.”

Prince Andrew and Dershowitz, meanwhile, have both categorically denied having sex with Roberts. Dershowitz also spoke on behalf of Clinton, insisting he never “set foot” on the island of sin.

“I never met this woman. I never touched her. I was never massaged by her. There was no contact,” Dershowitz insisted, calling her a “serial liar, serial prostitute.” But her lawyers insisted in the new court documents that “Dershowitz’s name was not drawn from a hat. … [Roberts] identified him as one of her abusers.”

Meanwhile, royal reps for Prince Andrew said, “It is emphatically denied that HRH The Duke of York had any form of sexual contact or relationship with Virginia Roberts. The allegations made are false and without any foundation.”

That denial is “false and hurtful to me,” Roberts said in the affidavit. “I did have sexual contact with him as I have described here, under oath … I hope my attorneys can interview Prince Andrew under oath about the contacts and that he will tell the truth.”

“Her allegations against Prince Andrew are strongly corroborated,” her attorneys claimed in newly filed court documents. “For example, while Buckingham Palace has recently denied that Prince Andrew had sexual contact with [Roberts], it has not attempted to explain what led to the prince having his picture taken with his arm around a 17-year-old American girl at night in London in an intimate setting in a private residence.”