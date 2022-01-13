Prince Andrew’s military titles and royal patronages have been returned to the Queen, Buckingham Palace has announced.
The move cames after more than 150 veterans requested that he be stipped of the titles amid the US sexual abuse lawsuit in the US linked to the late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
A statement from the Palace read:
“With The Queen’s approval and agreement, The Duke of York’s military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to The Queen“
“The Duke of York will continue not to undertake any public duties and is defending this case as a private citizen.”
A royal source also added that Prince Andrew will also stop using the style His Royal Highness in an official capacity.
Niamh Harris
Latest posts by Niamh Harris (see all)
- UK: Prince Andrew Loses Military Titles & Patronages - January 13, 2022
- US Army Raises Enlistment Bonus In A Bid To Entice New Recruits - January 13, 2022
- Denmark To Offer 4th Covid Jab To ‘Vulnerable’ Citizens - January 13, 2022