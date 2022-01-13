UK: Prince Andrew Loses Military Titles & Patronages

Prince Andrew’s military titles and royal patronages have been returned to the Queen, Buckingham Palace has announced.

The move cames after more than 150 veterans requested that he be stipped of the titles amid the US sexual abuse lawsuit in the US linked to the late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

A statement from the Palace read:

“With The Queen’s approval and agreement, The Duke of York’s military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to The Queen

“The Duke of York will continue not to undertake any public duties and is defending this case as a private citizen.”

A royal source also added that Prince Andrew will also stop using the style His Royal Highness in an official capacity.

