Prince Andrew Email Suggests He Lied About Not Remembering Virginia Roberts

New information has surfaced that could challenge Prince Andrew’s claims about his alleged relationship with former Jeffrey Epstein ‘sex slave’ Virginia Roberts Giuffre.

A BBC Panorama investigation has revealed a 2015 email which suggests the Prince asked for help from Epstein’s socialite sidekick Ghislaine Maxwell, in responding to Miss Roberts’ claims he had sex with her when she was 17 and a trafficked ‘sex slave’ of Epstein

The royal has continually insisted that he does not remember ever meeting Miss Roberts.

The Mail Online reports: As part of the email, the prince asks Maxwell: ‘Let me know when we can talk. Got some specific questions to ask you about Virginia Roberts,’ causing her to respond: ‘Have some info. Call me when you have a moment.’

The correspondence took place on January 3, 2015, days after Andrew had been named in US court documents submitted by Miss Roberts as part of her defamation lawsuit against alleged pimp Maxwell.

Andrew had been alerted to the fact that Miss Roberts intended to speak publicly about the lawsuit to British and US media outlets, potentially spurring the prince to reach out to his friend Maxwell for help.

The following day, Buckingham Palace issued a dramatic and, at that time, unprecedented denial of Miss Robert’s allegations in the January 4 edition of the Mail On Sunday.

The duke insisted during his own BBC interview last month that he has no memory of meeting Miss Roberts, saying: ‘I have no recollection of ever meeting this lady, none whatsoever.’

In excruciating detail last night, Miss Roberts, now known as Virginia Giuffre, alleged she was ‘grossed out’ by dancing with the sweat-soaked royal and felt sick at realising she was expected to have sex with him aged 17.

The Duke of York sent an email to Ghislaine Maxwell at 5.50am in 2015 to let her know he had ‘specific questions’ about Virginia Roberts after elements of the allegations came to light

Miss Roberts broke down in tears as she said she was trafficked by Andrew’s friend Jeffrey Epstein and given instructions about the prince by Maxwell, the billionaire paedophile’s then girlfriend.

Andrew has repeatedly and categorically denied having any sexual contact with Miss Roberts – denials she labelled as lies last night.