Prince Andrew Demands Royal Status Back: Charles Was Friends With Jimmy Savile So Why Couldn’t I Be Friends With Jeffrey Epstein?

Prince Andrew has demanded Queen Elizabeth allow him to return to royal life and is seeking to reclaim some of the titles and duties stripped from him after lurid revelations about his involvement in the Jeffrey Epstein elite pedophile ring, the UK Telegraph reported on Sunday.
According to Andrew, it is unfair that he has been banished from royal life over his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein considering Prince Charles was not punished for his close friendship with notorious pedophile Jimmy Savile.
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
The Duke of York has not only asked to be reinstated as Colonel of the Grenadier Guards, a role he inherited from his late father Prince Philip and which is currently held by the Queen, but for his daughters, princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, to be promoted to working royals.
Latest Videos
CIA Agent Admits Agency Created Gangster Rap To ‘Fill Private Prisons’ by ‘Glamorizing Criminality’
Democrat Who Pushed To Decriminalize Pedophilia Now Wants Drag Queens in Schools
Big Pharma Exec, Who Vowed To Expose Vaccine Risks, Found Dead
George Soros Announces China Must Lead The New World Order
Elon Musk: 99.9% of Media Is Owned by the ‘New World Order’
Police Open Investigation Into Murder of Clinton Advisor Linked to Epstein
Rare Video: Michael Jackson Exposes Sony Music Before His Murder
Google Lite: DuckDuckGo Signs Secret Deal with Bill Gates to Track Users Online
Clinton Associate, Who Vowed to Expose Elite Pedophile Ring, Found Dead
Per RT: As the fourth adult in line to the throne, Prince Andrew remained a counselor of state even as his other titles and honors were revoked, and a source claimed he therefore believes he should still be included at royal and state events.
He has not been seen publicly since his surprise appearance on his mother’s arm at Prince Philip’s funeral in March, which reportedly horrified those in charge of the proceedings, but is expected to appear on Monday at the Windsor Castle Order of the Garter ceremony alongside senior royals.
While the Duke’s relationship with his mother is allegedly cordial – he visits her several times a week, according to the Telegraph – royal decision-makers are reportedly uninterested in returning his honorary military titles and patronages, concerned about public sentiment over his involvement in the Epstein scandal.
While Prince Andrew maintains his innocence regarding Virginia Roberts Giuffre’s claims that she was repeatedly sex-trafficked to him while underage, he reportedly paid £12 million ($14.8 million) in February to settle the civil suit she filed against him and was forced to give up all of his royal and military titles. Pressure from the royal family to end the ugly and very public legal wrangling was said to have played a part in his decision to settle.
Baxter Dmitry
Email: baxter@newspunch.com
Latest posts by Baxter Dmitry (see all)
- Prince Andrew Demands Royal Status Back: Charles Was Friends With Jimmy Savile So Why Couldn’t I Be Friends With Jeffrey Epstein? - June 13, 2022
- Nancy Pelosi Claims Drag Queens are ‘What America Is All About’ - June 13, 2022
- Biden’s America: Uncle Sam Paying For Terrorist To Undergo Transgender Sex Change Operation - June 13, 2022