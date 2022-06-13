Prince Andrew Demands Royal Status Back: Charles Was Friends With Jimmy Savile So Why Couldn’t I Be Friends With Jeffrey Epstein?

Prince Andrew has demanded Queen Elizabeth allow him to return to royal life and is seeking to reclaim some of the titles and duties stripped from him after lurid revelations about his involvement in the Jeffrey Epstein elite pedophile ring, the UK Telegraph reported on Sunday.

According to Andrew, it is unfair that he has been banished from royal life over his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein considering Prince Charles was not punished for his close friendship with notorious pedophile Jimmy Savile.

The Duke of York has not only asked to be reinstated as Colonel of the Grenadier Guards, a role he inherited from his late father Prince Philip and which is currently held by the Queen, but for his daughters, princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, to be promoted to working royals.

Per RT: As the fourth adult in line to the throne, Prince Andrew remained a counselor of state even as his other titles and honors were revoked, and a source claimed he therefore believes he should still be included at royal and state events.

He has not been seen publicly since his surprise appearance on his mother’s arm at Prince Philip’s funeral in March, which reportedly horrified those in charge of the proceedings, but is expected to appear on Monday at the Windsor Castle Order of the Garter ceremony alongside senior royals.

Prince Andrew in discussion with his mother, Queen Elizabeth

While the Duke’s relationship with his mother is allegedly cordial – he visits her several times a week, according to the Telegraph – royal decision-makers are reportedly uninterested in returning his honorary military titles and patronages, concerned about public sentiment over his involvement in the Epstein scandal.

Prince Andrew regularly visited the Manhattan home of the notorious deceased pedophile

While Prince Andrew maintains his innocence regarding Virginia Roberts Giuffre’s claims that she was repeatedly sex-trafficked to him while underage, he reportedly paid £12 million ($14.8 million) in February to settle the civil suit she filed against him and was forced to give up all of his royal and military titles. Pressure from the royal family to end the ugly and very public legal wrangling was said to have played a part in his decision to settle.