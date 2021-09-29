Prince Andrew Confesses: ‘Yes, I Have Been Served Child Sex Lawsuit Papers’

Prince Andrew has finally admitted that he has been correctly served child sex trafficking lawsuit papers, prompting fears among the world’s elite that their pedophile crimes could soon be exposed.

According to allegations, Prince Andrew faces accusations in a U.S. court.

According to Virginia Giuffre, she was repeatedly raped by Prince Andrew and other powerful elites as she was trafficked around by Epstein when she was just a child.

Yesterday's acknowledgement was confirmed in a joint agreement which was signed by Andrew's lawyer and approved by a Manhattan federal judge before being entered into the public court record.

The papers were signed on Andrew’s behalf by his Los Angeles-based lawyer Andrew Brettler.

The papers were served on September 21 and Andrew has until October 29 to provide a response.

A further legal conference has been set for November 3.

Ms Giuffre, now 38, is suing the Queen’s son for allegedly sexually assaulting her on multiple occasions.

She claims she was trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein to have sex with Andrew when she was aged 17 and a minor under US law.

One such occasion was at the London home of Epstein’s longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell.

She also said Andrew abused her at around the same time at Epstein’s mansion in Manhattan and on Epstein’s private island in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Epstein was found dead in his cell at a Manhattan federal jail in August 2019 while he awaited a sex trafficking trial.

The death was ruled to be suicide.

Ms Giuffre is seeking unspecified damages, but there is speculation the sum could be in the millions of dollars.

This latest point in the legal process is so a judge can be satisfied that proper notification of the allegations has been delivered to the defendant and they have enough time to respond.

In a previous legal hearing Mr Brettler said that Ms Giuffre had previously entered into a “settlement agreement” with Epstein in 2009 that would nullify her case.

The 2009 settlement is currently sealed.

Giuffre sued Andrew under a 2019 New York law that gave survivors of childhood sexual abuse a since-closed two-year window to sue their alleged abusers over conduct occurring many years or decades earlier.

Maxwell faces a scheduled November 29 trial in Manhattan on charges she helped recruit and groom underage girls for Epstein to abuse.

She has pleaded not guilty.