Jeffrey Epstein’s child sex slave, who was also sexually abused by Prince Andrew, has warned that “evil people” are now trying to kill her.
36-year-old Virginia Roberts, who was trafficked by Epstein when she was a child, claims powerful people will try to “suicide” her in order to stop her from telling the truth about Epstein’s elite pedophile network.
“I am making it publicly known that in no way, shape or form am I suicidal,” Virginia wrote on Twitter.
“I have made this known to my therapist and GP- If something happens to me- in the sake of my family do not let this go away and help me to protect them. Too many evil people want to see me quieted.”
Roberts, who now goes by the last name Giuffre, posted the message in response to another user who suggested the FBI would try to kill her “to protect the ultra rich and well connected.”
Her public warning comes after Epstein mysteriously died in prison under extremely suspicious circumstances in August 2019.
Meanwhile, the Duke of York recently announced that he will “step back from public duties for the foreseeable future,” following his disastrous interview with the BBC last November where he denied ever meeting with Virginia Roberts.
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)
- Prince Andrew Child Sex Victim: “Evil People” Are Trying to Kill Me - December 12, 2019
- Dianne Feinstein: ‘There Is NO Deep State’ - December 12, 2019
- Liberal California City Considers Banning People Feeding Homeless - December 12, 2019