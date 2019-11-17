Prince Andrew Blasted For Talking To BBC Instead Of Police About His Links To Pedophile Jeffrey Epstein

Critics say that instead of talking to the media, Prince Andrew should be helping the police with their inquiries into billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes.

Among them is a leading member of Virginia Roberts’ legal team who blasted Prince Andrew for talking to the BBC and not to the police about his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. The Lawyer said he would love to see Andrew submit to an interview under oath adding that ‘talking to the media doesn’t quite cut it’

Andrew insists that he doesn’t remember Virginia Roberts.

The Mail Online reports: The Duke of York’s ‘no holds barred’ interview with the BBC‘s Emily Maitlis about his relationship with Epstein, along with claims the royal had sex with one of the billionaire paedophile’s young ‘slaves’, is due to be broadcast on BBC 2 at 9pm on Saturday.

‘Prince Andrew & the Epstein Scandal’ was filmed at Buckingham Palace last night – a sign it had Her Majesty’s approval – and is the first time the duke has been grilled on his friendship with the American sexual abuser found dead in his New York prison cell while awaiting trial for sex-trafficking.

Andrew will be faced with allegations made by Epstein’s ‘slave’ Virginia Roberts that she was flown to London on Epstein’s private jet, nicknamed the ‘Lolita Express’, for sex with the prince, who she has called ‘an abuser’.

But lawyer Jack Scarola told Mail Online he would like the duke to submit to an interview ‘under oath’ instead of giving statements to the media that carry ‘little weight’.

He said: ‘I believe there is an ongoing investigation in New York by the FBI under the supervision of the US Attorney’s office into those involved in facilitating Jeffrey Epstein’s abuse.

‘I would love to see Prince Andrew submit to an interview under oath with the investigating authorities. Talking to the media doesn’t quite cut it. Statements that are not under oath carry little weight.’

‘Andrew would be considered at the least a key witness. I doubt that he is a target of the investigation but it is possible.’

Mr Scarola added that Andrew repeatedly has rejected invitations from his team to make a sworn statement about his alleged sexual encounters with Virginia.

Andrew’s ex-wife Sarah Ferguson tweeted just after 8pm that the duke was ‘a true [and] real gentleman and is stoically steadfast to not only his duty but also his kindness [and] goodness’.

‘It is so rare to meet people that are able to speak from their hearts with honesty [and] pure real truth, that remain steadfast and strong to their beliefs,’ she added.

Royal officials refused to discuss details of the monarch’s involvement today but a spokesman told MailOnline: ‘The Queen is aware of the interview’.