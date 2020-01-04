Prince Andrew Begged Ghislaine Maxwell To Help Clear His Name But She Refused

Prince Andrew reportedly begged Jeffrey Epstein’s ‘madam’ Ghislaine Maxwell to help clear his name by publicly defending him – but she refused as it was ‘not in her interests’



It has emerged that the Duke of York asked Maxwell to give a public statement as she was the only other person said to have been present on the night Virginia Roberts Giuffre alleged that she was forced to have sex with him when she was 17.



The Mail Online reports: The claim emerged in an explosive new report by Page Six report that also claimed Maxwell could have been smuggled from the US and living in a safehouse in Israel.



A source told the New York-based publication: ‘Andrew pleaded with Ghislaine to publicly defend him.



‘She carefully considered it, but decided no good would come of it (if she came forward). It isn’t in her best interests.’



Prince Andrew, 59, strenuously denies having sex with Roberts and claims he can’t remember meeting her despite a photograph of him with his arm around her at Maxwell’s London home.



In his car crash interview with the BBC he even suggested it was faked because he had never been upstairs there.



The explosive Page 6 report has also asserted that deceased sex criminal Epstein and Maxwell were foreign intelligence ‘assets’, and that she is currently hiding in a safehouse in Israel.



‘Ghislaine is protected. She and Jeffrey were assets of sorts for multiple foreign governments.

They would trade information about the powerful people caught in his net — caught at Epstein’s house,’ an unnamed source told Page Six.

Maxwell, 58, has been accused in lawsuits of procuring underage girls for Epstein to abuse and shre among his wealthy and powerful friends, and is reportedly the subject of an ongoing FBI probe

She has always denied any wrongdoing. Her attorney did not respond to an inquiry from DailyMail.com this week.

After Epstein’s re-arrest last year and death behind bars in August, Maxwell has remained out of sight and her whereabouts unknown.

She believes she can escape prosecution forever and return to her partying lifestyle because she has so much compromising information on powerful people, a source has claimed.

She is ‘totally convinced’ that she can stay in hiding and eventually clear her name, The Sun Online reports.

Family friend Laura Goldman says Ghislaine is being hidden by rich friends but plans to get back to normal ‘once the dust has settled’.

She is apparently so brazen that she’s texting friends in different social circles despite hiding.

Ms Goldman, who is friend’s with Maxwell’s sister, Isabel, said: ‘Ghislaine and her sister Isabel remain totally convinced that she’ll escape any criminal convictions and will eventually clear the family name and return to high society once the dust has settled.

‘She has wealthy connections who hide her and even pay some legal fees. She can stay out of the public eye as long as she wants.’

nd she says Maxwell, who she previously branded ‘sex-obsessed’, doesn’t believe she has done anything wrong.

Ms Goldman claims that Maxwell is relieved at Epstein’s death and that it means she can escape justice for her alleged crimes.

She added that Maxwell still ‘adores’ Prince Andrew, who was forced to step down from royal duties due to a backlash over his friendship with Epstein.

But she isn’t willing to come out of hiding for the Duke of York and will only do so once it is a benefit to her, Ms Goldman said.

Born in France, Maxwell is both a U.S. citizen and British subject. Her family’s alleged ties to Israel’s national intelligence service, Mossad, have been well documented.

Maxwell’s father, Robert Maxwell, was a Czech-born British media mogul whose financial fraud in raiding the Mirror Group pension fund was discovered after his death in 1991.

Also a British member of parliament, Robert Maxwell reportedly had ties to British intelligence, the Soviet KGB, and Mossad — and was suspected of being a double or even triple agent by British Foreign Office officials.