Pride Event Targeted at Children Features Satanists Performing ‘Unbaptisms’ on Kids

A ‘Pride in the Park’ even in Idaho which is geared towards young children will include the participation of satanists who have vowed to perform “unbaptisms” on the kids.

The event, set to take place in Coeur d’Alene this Saturday, is billed as a “family friendly celebration of LGBTQ+ diversity.”

According to the North Idaho Pride Alliance website, The Satanic Temple will be there in an attempt to brainwash and recruit children.

“@TSTIdaho will be at Coeur D’Alene’s “Pride in the Park” event next Saturday, June 11th from 10am-3pm!” tweeted one Satanist.

“We will have merchandise and performing unbaptisms for those interested! Just know, Satan loves you for you! Hail Satan!”

Summit.news reports: As the Idaho Tribune’s Johnston Meadows documents, “Among the satanists, there will be a plethora of LGBT speakers and performers, many of who are drag queens.”

“Among the sponsors, there will be an Idaho HIV, STD & Hepatitis prevention and care booth, for children to learn about how gay people are at a much greater risk of contracting such diseases, due to their poor life choices,” he adds.

Members of Antifa are also planning to turn up to “protect” members of the LGBT community from protesters and anyone who might have a problem with their kids being around satanists or drag queens.

Leftists get irate at conservatives for calling them “groomers” when they advocate exposing kids to drag queens, whose entire act is based on sexualized fetishes.

However, at least for the satanists who will attend the event, they have openly stated their intention to groom children for membership.

The issue of kids being exposed to drag queens has once again been raging following outrage over footage from a Texas drag queen show which included children being made to perform catwalks and hand dollar bills to men dressed as women who performed sexualized dance routines.