An illegal alien who was previously deported from the United States for violent crime charges has pleaded guilty to strangling and drowning a 10-year-old girl after kidnapping her from a church service and attempting to sexually assault her in Cherokee County, Texas.
Gustavo Zavala-Garcia, an illegal alien from Mexico, pleaded guilty Thursday to murdering Kayla Gomez-Orozco, his cousin by marriage, in 2016 after the girl went missing, CBS Austin reports.
Breitbart reports: Court records released after the murder reveal gruesome details where Zavala-Garcia kidnapped Gomez-Orozco from a church service and attempted to sexually assault her.
According to prosecutors, the illegal alien struck the girl in the head with a blunt object, then strangled and drowned her.
Gomez-Orozco’s body was found days later in a water well at the home where Zavala-Garcia had been living.
As previously reported, Zavala-Garcia crossed the U.S.-Mexico border illegally sometime after 2014, when he was first deported for violent crime charges, having been arrested twice for assault that year.
Zavala-Garcia will serve a life sentence without the possibility of parole for the murder.
Baxter Dmitry
Email: baxter@yournewswire.com
Follow: @baxter_dmitry
Latest posts by Baxter Dmitry (see all)
- Previously Deported Illegal Alien Pleads Guilty To Strangling and Drowning 10-Year-Old Girl - August 28, 2019
- Footage From Camera Outside Jeffrey Epstein’s Prison Cell Deemed ‘Unusable’ - August 27, 2019
- University of Texas Instructor: Trump Is a ‘Nazi’ And ‘You Are Too If You Support Him’ - August 27, 2019