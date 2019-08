Previously Deported Illegal Alien Pleads Guilty To Strangling and Drowning 10-Year-Old Girl

An illegal alien who was previously deported from the United States for violent crime charges has pleaded guilty to strangling and drowning a 10-year-old girl after kidnapping her from a church service and attempting to sexually assault her in Cherokee County, Texas.

Gustavo Zavala-Garcia, an illegal alien from Mexico, pleaded guilty Thursday to murdering Kayla Gomez-Orozco, his cousin by marriage, in 2016 after the girl went missing, CBS Austin reports.

Breitbart reports: Court records released after the murder reveal gruesome details where Zavala-Garcia kidnapped Gomez-Orozco from a church service and attempted to sexually assault her.

According to prosecutors, the illegal alien struck the girl in the head with a blunt object, then strangled and drowned her.

Gomez-Orozco’s body was found days later in a water well at the home where Zavala-Garcia had been living.

As previously reported, Zavala-Garcia crossed the U.S.-Mexico border illegally sometime after 2014, when he was first deported for violent crime charges, having been arrested twice for assault that year.

Zavala-Garcia will serve a life sentence without the possibility of parole for the murder.