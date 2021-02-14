President Trump’s Victory Speech: ‘I’m Coming Back – MAGA Has Only Just Begun’

Following his acquittal from the second sham impeachment trial, President Donald J. Trump declared on Saturday night that “MAGA has only just begun” – hinting at a future political career.

The former president accused Democrats of pursuing the ongoing “witch hunt” against him because 75 million Americans voted for his re-election.

“This has been yet another phase of the greatest witch hunt in the history of our Country,” Trump wrote in a statement.

“No president has ever gone through anything like it.”

The Senate vote failed 57-43, ending the trial to impeach the former president. The vote failed to meet the two-thirds majority threshold needed to impeach Trump, but seven Republicans joined Democrats in finding the former president guilty.

The failed impeachment attempt means that Trump can theoretically run again for president, something Democrats and some establishment Republicans were eager to prevent

Trump signaled a future in politics but not necessarily through elected office.

“Our historic, patriotic and beautiful movement to Make America Great Again has only just begun,” he wrote. “In the months ahead I have much to share with you, and I look forward to continuing our incredible journey together to achieve American greatness for all of our people.”

The former president noted that it was a “sad commentary” that Democrats were given a free pass to riot, defame law enforcement, cheer on violent mobs, and excuse violence throughout the summer during the Black Lives Matter protests while trying to “persecute, blacklist, cancel, and suppress” him and his supporters.

President Trump thanked members of Congress who stood for the Constitution and those American citizens who supported him through the process, and he shamed Democrats for pursuing the trial.

“I also want to convey my gratitude to the millions of decent, hardworking, law-abiding, God-and-Country loving citizens who have bravely supported these important principles in these very difficult and challenging times,” he said.