President Trump Warns Illegals: “You’re Days in America Are Numbered”

President Trump is planning to invoke the Insurrection Act to remove illegal aliens from the United States.

According to reports, multiple White House officials said President Trump will soon invoke the “tremendous power” of the act to deal with the problem of illegal immigration once and for all.

“We’re doing the Insurrection Act,” one official said. Under the Insurrection Act of 1807, the president has the authority to use the National Guard and military in order to combat “unlawful obstruction or rebellion” within U.S. borders. The act was last invoked in 1992 by George H.W. Bush to quell the Los Angeles riots, and was also used by Eisenhower in 1957 to enforce school desegregation in the south. An official expressed concerns that Trump’s use of the act’s powers would face legal challenges, pointing to the lawsuits against the president’s travel ban from majority-Muslim countries. However, as the official noted, the travel ban ultimately prevailed in the Supreme Court. In addition to the Insurrection Act, the president is also considering declaring the country full and insisting that the U.S. can no longer handle the massive influx of illegal immigrants. 2019 is currently on pace to reach the highest levels of illegal immigration in a decade.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: A record amount of illegal aliens have poured over the US border in 2019.

Approximately 100,000 illegal aliens a month are being apprehended by US Border Patrol.

We need a wall and we need real immigration reform to put an end to insane ‘catch and release’ asylum policies.

There are an estimated 30 million illegal aliens currently living in the Unites States — it’s time to deport them and put America first.