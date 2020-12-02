President Trump Vows To Protect US Election System From ‘Coordinated Assault & Siege’

President Trump vowed to protect the US election system from ‘coordinated assault & siege’ during a speech that he said may be the most important he’s ever made….

Claiming that the US electoral system was under attack, President Trump said he would fight to ensure that only legal votes are counted.

He adding that the media had rushed to ‘anoint’ Joe Biden as the winner of what he described as a ‘very strange’ election.

“As president, I have no higher duty than to defend the laws and the Constitution of the United States, that is why I am determined to protect our election system, which is now under coordinated assault and siege,” Trump said as he layed out his case for widespread fraud in the 2020 race