President Trump Vows To Crush The ‘New World Order’

President Trump has vowed to defeat the ‘New World Order’ globalists currently occupying the U.S. National Security establishment.

Trump spoke of his “Agenda 47” to “get rid of the corrupt globalist establishment that has botched every major foreign policy decision for decades.”

Summit.news reports: “We could end the Ukraine conflict in 24 hours with the right leadership,” Trump said, adding “At the end of my next four years, the warmongers and frauds and failures at the senior ranks of our government will all be gone.”

He continued, “We will have a new group of competent national security officials who believe in defending America’s vital interests above all else.”

“Take a look at the globalist warmonger donors backing our opponents, that’s because they are candidates of war. I am the president who delivers peace, and it is peace through strength,” Trump further asserted.

“World War Three has never been closer than it is right now. We need to clean house of all of the warmongers and “America Last” globalists and the Deep State, the Pentagon, the State Department, and the National Security Industrial Complex,” Trump added, noting that he is “the only president in generations who didn’t start a war.”

Trump continued, “We’ll also stop the lobbyists and the big defense contractors from going in and pushing our senior military and national security officials toward conflict only to reward them when they retire with lucrative jobs, getting paid millions and millions of dollars.”

Watch: