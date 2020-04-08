President Trump Vows to Freeze Funding for Corrupt World Health Organization

President Trump announced Tuesday that he is considering putting a hold on funding the World Health Organization amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“They were wrong about a lot of things,” Trump declared.

POTUS noted that the WHO received more from the USA than any other country in the world, and would require accounting for their failure to warn the world about the Chinese coronavirus outbreak.

“We want to look into the World Health Organization because they really called it wrong,” Trump said. “They missed the call, they could have called it months earlier, they would have known, they should have known, and they probably did know.”

Breitbart.com reports: The president noted that the WHO actually criticized his travel ban from China that he set in late January.

“Such restrictions can have the effect of increasing fear and stigma, with little public health benefit,” WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said about travel bans just days after Trump banned travel from China.

