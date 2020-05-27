President Trump: ‘Twitter Is Now Interfering in 2020 Election’

President Trump on Tuesday accused Twitter of interfering in he 2020 presidential election after the social media giant colluded with left-wing media organizations and branded one of POTUS’ tweets as “false”.

“Twitter is now interfering in the 2020 Presidential Election,” Trump wrote on Twitter after the company unveiled their new fact check feature on a tweet in which Trump warned about election fraud.

Twitter included a link on his tweet urging voters to “get the facts” from left-wing mainstream media outlets such as CNN and WaPo about mail-in voting after President Trump predicted widespread voter fraud.

.@Twitter is now interfering in the 2020 Presidential Election. They are saying my statement on Mail-In Ballots, which will lead to massive corruption and fraud, is incorrect, based on fact-checking by Fake News CNN and the Amazon Washington Post…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 26, 2020

“They are saying my statement on Mail-In Ballots, which will lead to massive corruption and fraud, is incorrect, based on fact-checking by Fake News CNN and the Amazon Washington Post,” Trump wrote.

Breitbart.com reports: The president hinted that Twitter would face consequences for their actions.

“Twitter is completely stifling FREE SPEECH, and I, as President, will not allow it to happen!” he wrote.

The president has frequently warned tech companies for censoring conservatives on social media and unfairly treating Republicans, but he has also tried to work with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.

In April 2019, Trump met with Dorsey to discuss Twitter, thanking him for “keeping an open dialogue” about the platform.