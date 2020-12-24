President Trump Triggers Libs by Pardoning Roger Stone & Paul Manafort

President Trump issued a slew of Christmas pardons on Wednesday night, triggering Democrats who were angry at him for pardoning Paul Manafort and Roger Stone.

Trump had previously only commuted Stone’s sentence.

Trump’s campaign manager Paul Manafort was viciously hunted down by Mueller’s gang of angry Democrats after he helped Trump defeat Hillary in 2016.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Manafort was sentenced to 7 years in prison for tax evasion and other crimes stemming from his Ukrainian lobbying.

In May of this year Manafort was released to home confinement for the remainder of his sentence.

Crooked and corrupt Manhattan DA Cy Vance announced state charges against Manafort back in March of 2019 just MINUTES after the former Trump campaign chairman was sentenced for the second time on federal charges just in case Trump were to issue Manafort a pardon.

However, a judge last December tossed out New York State charges of mortgage fraud against Paul Manafort because of ‘double jeopardy’ laws.

President Trump on Wednesday also pardoned Jared Kushner’s father, Charles Kushner.

Kushner was previously charged with tax evasion and witness tampering.

20 other people who were pardoned committed various cyber crimes and mail fraud.

On Tuesday President Trump pardoned George Papadopoulos and Dutch, London-based lawyer Alex Van Der Zwaan who also pleaded guilty to making a false statement after being indicted by Mueller.

Papadopoulos was hunted down by the Deep State and Mueller’s goons for the ‘crime’ of working on Trump’s 2016 campaign.