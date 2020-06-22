President Trump: Thugs Who Burn USA Flag Should Go to Jail for a Year

President Trump has called for thugs who burn American flags to be imprisoned for a year.

During his rally in Oklahoma on Saturday, POTUS suggested Congress pass legislation to make the burning of the American flag a criminal act, punishable by a one year prison sentence.

“Two days ago, leftist radicals in Portland, Oregon, ripped down a statue of George Washington and wrapped it in an American flag and set the American flag on fire,” Trump began.

“And you know, we ought to do something, Mr. Senators… we ought to come up with legislation that if you burn the American flag, you go to jail for one year.”

“We should have legislation that if somebody wants to burn the American flag and stomp on it, but just burn it, they go to jail for one year,” Trump continued.

Last year, Trump supported legislation by Sen. Steve Daines (R-MT) that would prohibit flag burning by passing a constitutional amendment. The legislation has stalled in Congress.