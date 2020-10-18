President Trump Tells Georgia: ‘Lock up the Bidens’

President Trump told a rally crowd in Macon, Georgia, on Friday: “Lock up the Bidens.”

Trump was referring to reports that then-Vice President Joe Biden, his Democratic opponent, met with Chinese and Ukrainian business figures allegedly paying his son, Hunter Biden, to facilitate introductions to senior U.S. officials.

Breitbart.com reports: Trump appeared to be joking:

Trump: But they thought it was very unfair that Sleepy Joe who cannot answer a question… He really can’t answer a question. Well, Chris Wallace protected him with me. I talked about the Moscow three-and-a-half million payment. I talked about the billion dollars [from China]. Chris Wallace wouldn’t let that… He said, no, that’s not appropriate. Why? You mean the guy’s allowed to take three and a half a million bucks and we’re not allowed to talk to him about it? I’m telling you, that Biden family… And others, but that Biden family is corrupt. It’s a corrupt family.

Crowd: Lock them up!

Trump: And with me and my kids… Let me tell you, my kids… I’ll tell you something. [Laughs] Lock them up. You should lock them up. Lock up the Bidens. Lock up Hillary. Lock them up. Can you imagine if my kids did what this guy Hunter is doing?