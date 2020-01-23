President Trump Takes On Greta Thunberg In Davos

In what was seen as an attack on teen climate activist Greta Thunberg, US President Donald Trump lashed out at environmental “alarmists” and “prophets of doom” on the opening day of the World Economic Forum at Davos.

Climate showdown at Davos

Trump said it is a “time for optimism” and said he was a “big believer in the environment”

Thunberg responded by demanding immediate action saying Trump’s climate pledge was “nowhere near enough”.

RT reports: The two heavyweights of the environmental debate brought their divergent views with them: the suspicious optimism of Trump that the world isn’t about to burst into flames, and the apocalyptic warnings of Greta that it has already reached boiling point.

ICYMI’s Rite On takes a look at the two messages.