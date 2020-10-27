President Trump Surges Into National Lead In New Poll With 7 Days Until Election

President Donald Trump appears to have timed his run to perfection, surging into the lead over Democrat nominee Joe Biden in a new national poll, giving the incumbent his first lead over the scandal-plagued Biden in months.

According to the new Rasmussen daily tracking poll, President Trump’s approval rating is surging, rising to a net positive of six points, with 52% of likely voters approving of Trump’s job performance, compared to 46% who disapprove.

The Rasmussen poll also found Trump enjoying a huge net swing of four points in his favor in a head-to-head matchup against Biden. While the previous Rasmussen poll showed Biden leading Trump by three points, 49% to 46%, the new poll has Trump leading 48% to 47%.

The new poll represents first time since September that Trump has led Biden in a national poll and it appears the president has timed his run to perfection heading into the final week of the election campaign.

In Pennsylvania, a key battleground state, an InsiderAdvantage poll showed Trump edging out Biden by two points, 48% to 46%, just two weeks after the polling agency showed Biden leading Trump by three points, 46% to 43%.

While other polls still show Trump trailing nationally and in most battleground states, they also indicate Trump’s support has surged and the race is tightening in the final week.

The RealClearPolitics moving average of national polling showing Biden up by 7.8 points, 50.8% to 43.0%. That’s down from a peak of 10.3 points, reached on October 11th when Biden led with an average of 52.1% to Trump’s 41.8%.

In Pennsylvania, Biden’s lead in the RCP average of polls has fallen from 7.3 points on October 12th to 4.5 points.