President Trump Stuns UN: “Future Belongs to Patriots, NOT Globalists”

President Trump defended national sovereignty while slamming globalism during a speech to a stunned United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday.

“The future does not belong to globalists. The future belongs to patriots,” Trump told attendees.

“If you want freedom, take pride in your country,” he urged other nations.

The president took to the stage Tuesday morning shortly after Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and issued a robust defense of nationalism.

“Looking around and all over this large, magnificent planet, the truth is plain to see,” Trump told the United Nations.

“If you want freedom, take pride in your country.”

“If you want democracy, hold onto your sovereignty.”

“And if you want peace, love your nation.”

“Wise leaders always put the good of their own people and their own country first.”

The president of the United States of America then proudly asserted: “The future does not belong to globalists. The future belongs to patriots.”

WATCH:

He continued:

It is why we in the United States have embarked on an exciting program of national renewal. In everything we do, we are focused on empowering the dreams and aspirations of our citizens.

Dailycaller.com reports: The president cited pro-growth policies, confrontations over allegedly unfair trade, holding Iran accountable, promoting freedom in countries like Venezuela and Cuba, stopping illegal immigration, and protecting religious freedom as key tenets of his “America First” approach to governance.

Trump painted nationalism as an ideology that protects vulnerable citizens from outside threats, contrasting it with “open borders” globalism that he cited as being “cruel and evil.”

“Today I have a message for those open border activists who cloak themselves in the rhetoric of social justice: your policies are not just, your policies are cruel and evil,” he said. “You are empowering criminal organizations that prey on innocent men, women and children. You put your own false sense of virtue before the lives, well-being and countless innocent people. When you undermine border security, you are undermining human rights and human dignity.”

He also spoke at length about the trade war with China, claiming that the international trade agreements have resulted in unfair outcomes for American citizens that he is attempting to correct.

The president closed his speech with a call for world leaders to similarly take care of their own countries and citizens, stating, “a better world for all humanity begins at home”: