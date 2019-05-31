President Trump Stands, Salutes and Shakes Hands with Nearly 1,000 Air Force Graduates

President Donald Trump spent his Thursday standing, saluting and shaking the hands of nearly 1,000 Air Force Academy graduates in Colorado.

The POTUS received a hero’s welcome when he was introduced during the ceremony.

President Trump enters the stadium at the Air Force Academy graduation ceremony. pic.twitter.com/xvl6JRSgwS — Terri Green (@TerriGreenUSA) May 30, 2019

President Trump praised the families of all of the cadets: “Thank you for raising “rocked, ripped American patriots.”

President Trump delivers remarks at the 2019 United States Air Force Academy Graduation: "To the thousands of moms and dads and grandparents and family members beaming with joy … thank you for raising rock, ripped American patriots" https://t.co/AfEIFrfeM5 pic.twitter.com/i0QLEVeSwa — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) May 30, 2019

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: President Trump told the cadets he would shake all of their hands.

This is epic Donald Trump. The man has unlimited energy.

There were over 900 graduating cadets this year.

Trump tells Air Force graduates that he was given a choice of shaking no graduates’ hands, which would’ve been “smart” for quick-exit purposes, or a mere 1 hand, or 10 hands, or 50 hands, or 100 hands, or all 1,000 hands, and he chose all 1,000 hands. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) May 30, 2019

Trump: "Our country is respected again. We are respected again. And we are reawakening American pride, American confidence, and American greatness." — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) May 30, 2019

Trump tells Air Force graduates that they "won't even believe" and can't even "conceive" of the technological advancements the military is making under him. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) May 30, 2019

President Trump stood, saluted and shook hands with EVERY Air Force Academy graduate!