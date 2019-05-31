President Trump Stands, Salutes and Shakes Hands with Nearly 1,000 Air Force Graduates

President Donald Trump spent his Thursday standing, saluting and shaking the hands of nearly 1,000 Air Force Academy graduates in Colorado.
The POTUS received a hero’s welcome when he was introduced during the ceremony.
President Trump praised the families of all of the cadets: “Thank you for raising “rocked, ripped American patriots.”
Thegatewaypundit.com reports: President Trump told the cadets he would shake all of their hands.
This is epic Donald Trump. The man has unlimited energy.
There were over 900 graduating cadets this year.
President Trump stood, saluted and shook hands with EVERY Air Force Academy graduate!
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Editor-in-chief at Your News Wire