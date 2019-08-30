President Trump Slams ‘Weasel’ Comey Following Damning IG Report

President Trump has slammed fired FBI director James Comey following Thursday’s release of the Inspector General‘s report on Comey’s mishandling of classified information.

The IG report concluded that Comey “set a dangerous example for the over 35,000 current FBI employees,” but the DOJ declined prosecution.

Trump immediately lashed out at ‘weasel’ Comey, telling him that he should be ashamed of himself.

“Perhaps never in the history of our Country has someone been more thoroughly disgraced and excoriated than James Comey in the just released Inspector General’s Report. He should be ashamed of himself!” Trump tweeted on Thursday afternoon.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: The DOJ Inspector General released a report on James Comey Thursday morning on his mishandling of memos he drafted stemming from nine conversations he had with President Trump.

Although it was determined that Comey violated FBI policies pertaining to retention, handling and dissemination of FBI records and information, Barr declined prosecution.

Comey used his personal scanner and private email account to send his attorneys four different memos, two of which contained classified information.

Comey used his personal printer to generate two paper copies of Memo # 2 (contained classified information) and he told investigators that he put one of the copies in his personal safe at home where he stored other personal, family-related items.

Comey told investigators that his Trump-hating, pussy-hat-wearing wife had access to the safe, but at the time she supposedly didn’t know where he kept the key. Right.

Shortly after the IG report was released, he taunted critics, including President Trump in a pair of tweets.

DOJ IG "found no evidence that Comey or his attorneys released any of the classified information contained in any of the memos to members of the media." I don’t need a public apology from those who defamed me, but a quick message with a “sorry we lied about you” would be nice. — James Comey (@Comey) August 29, 2019

