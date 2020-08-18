President Trump Says He’s About To Pardon A “Very Important Person”

President Trump has said that he is about to issue a pardon to a “very important” person.

Trump made the declaration on Monday to reporters aboard Air Force One, but did not say who the VIP person was.

The president said on Saturday that he’d look “very strongly” at pardoning Edward Snowden who’s accused of espionage and theft of government property for leaking troves of National Security Agency information.

Back in May, Trump also said he was considering a full pardon for Michael Flynn, who pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI during an investigation into the 2016 presidential campaign.

RT reports: While the details were left shrouded in mystery, he ruled out both his former advisor Michael Flynn and NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden.

“Doing a pardon tomorrow on someone who is very, very important,” Trump told reporters on board Air Force One on Monday, offering little elaboration other than to say it would not be Flynn – his first National Security Advisor – nor the famed whistleblower.

Despite repeatedly calling Snowden a “traitor” over the years, Trump has hinted at giving the whistleblower a reprieve on more than one occasion in the last week, saying he may have been treated “unfairly” and that he would “look at” allowing him to return home.

With the president explicitly ruling him out for Tuesday’s pardon, however, it appears Snowden will have to remain in Moscow for some time longer, where he was given asylum after leaking a massive cache of purloined documents from the National Security Agency in 2013, revealing Washington’s sweeping domestic and global spying apparatus.