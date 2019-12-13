President Trump Says Greta Thunberg Should ‘Chill’ & Work On Her Anger Management Problem

President Trump has suggested that teen climate activist Greta Thunberg has anger issues and has advised her to chill out a day after TIME magazine named her Person of the Year.

TIME called Thunberg an “icon of a generation” after leading weekly school strikes in Sweden that inspired similar actions across nearly 100 cities worldwide.

The President tweeted that Thunberg’s selection as TIME person of the year was “so ridiculous” and that the climate activist should “work on her Anger Management problem.”

RT reports: “So ridiculous,” Trump tweeted on Thursday while commenting on a tweet by actress and producer Roma Downey, in which she congratulated Thunberg on topping the TIME list of most influential people for 2019.

“Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill!”

So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill! https://t.co/M8ZtS8okzE — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2019

Trump and Thunberg briefly crossed paths on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York in September, where both of them delivered impassioned speeches. They did not speak to each other but the teenage activist was spotted giving Trump a now-iconic cold glare, which quickly spurred a plethora of memes online.